Well of death: 5 people died while cleaning a well in Thane

Thane, Nov 1: In a tragic incident, five people, including two rescuers, died while cleaning a well in Kalyan area, Thane, on Thursday. Four bodies have been fished out.

Pratap Dighavkar, Additional Commissioner of Police, says, "A labourer entered well to clean it&died due to suffocation.2 trustees who went in to rescue the labourer also died inside. Two fire dept officials who had gone into well also died during rescue operation."

"Four bodies have been taken out. Rescue operation are on. For chemical analysis, sample of water collected from well. We've taken sample from a nearby gutter as well which may have sulphur content. Prima facie, it appears gas collected in the well as it was closed since many days," said the police officer.