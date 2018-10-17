Well done! Indian Navy acquires deep submarine rescue capabilities

What is DSRV?

It is a type of deep-submergence vehicle used for rescue of downed submarines and clandestine missions. While DSRV is the term most often used by the United States Navy, other nations have different designations for their vehicles.

Navy joins select league of nations

Navy Spokesperson Capt DK Sharma said India has joined a select group of countries that have the capability to locate and rescue "distressed submarines".

"Indian Navy joins select league of nations with capability to search, locate and provide rescue to distressed submarines by induction of first Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) and associated kit in fly away configuration," he said.

DSRV vessels are air transportable

The DSRVs are also used to lay cables on the sea bed. Some DSRV vessels are air transportable in very large military cargo. Capt Sharma said it can be mobilised from the naval base in Mumbai to nearest mounting port by air, land and sea.

Second DSRV is expected

The second DSRV is expected to be inducted at Visakhapatnam in 2019. Navy sources said the induction was part of efforts to enhance operational capabilities when China has been ramping up its maritime presence in critical sea lanes which are of strategic importance to India.