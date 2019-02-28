  • search
    #WelcomeBackAbhinandan says Twitteratti

    New Delhi, Feb 28: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that Indian pilot who is in their custody will be released tomorrow. "As a peace gesture, we are releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan (Varthaman) tomorrow," Imran Khan said.

    Representational Image

    The Pakistan PM called on India not to take this forward and said both countries should be wary of miscalculations.

    Also Read | Signalling peace with India, Imran Khan says IAF pilot will be released tomorrow

    Ever since the news of Abhinandan's release surfaced on social media, this is what Twitter users said on Thursday. The hashtag #WelcomeBackAbhinandan has became a top global trend.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 18:38 [IST]
