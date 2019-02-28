#WelcomeBackAbhinandan says Twitteratti

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 28: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that Indian pilot who is in their custody will be released tomorrow. "As a peace gesture, we are releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan (Varthaman) tomorrow," Imran Khan said.

The Pakistan PM called on India not to take this forward and said both countries should be wary of miscalculations.

Also Read | Signalling peace with India, Imran Khan says IAF pilot will be released tomorrow

Ever since the news of Abhinandan's release surfaced on social media, this is what Twitter users said on Thursday. The hashtag #WelcomeBackAbhinandan has became a top global trend.

Really nice of Pakistan that they are releasing Abhinandan as a peace gesture.



Now time for India to reciprocate, respond in same kindness & destroy few more Terror camps in Pakistan as a peace gesture...#WelcomeBackAbhinandan — sarcasm ™ (@tum_rehnedo) February 28, 2019

Now when Pakistan has released our soldier, India must reciprocate by releasing their soldiers like Arnab & Sudhir at the earliest. #WelcomeBackAbhinandan #MyHeroAbhinandan — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) February 28, 2019

Imran Khan is indeed a statesman, What a class, Great gesture for peace to release the IAF pilot, But the filthy cheep Indian war mongering media is falshing the news by “Pakistan Surrenders”, what a shame!! It should better be “ThankYouImranKhan” #WelcomeBackAbhinandan — Maj. Abhijeet Shami (@fcukyuow) February 28, 2019

Govt caught completely unawares by Pak PM Imran Khan's 'Peace Gesture' of releasing Wing Commander #AbhinandanVartaman. PM Modi busy at an award function. Armed forces reschedule press conference. No one with any honesty can spin this in govt's favour. #WelcomeBackAbhinandan — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) February 28, 2019

'@ImranKhanPTI had no choice but to release Abhinandan. Unending pressure should continue on Pakistan!#WelcomeBackAbhinandan — Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) February 28, 2019

Pakistan is now releasing Abhinandan to send a peace message again.

Stupid Modi Bhakts can keep ranting stupidity. If International pressure could not save Indian planes from falling here, Pakistan could have kept him for years but we have a big heart. #WelcomeBackAbhinandan — Dr Farhan K Virk (@FarhanKVirk) February 28, 2019

Huge respect for Pakistan PM Imran Khan for 1 day. #AbhinandanMyHero #WelcomeBackAbhinandan — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 28, 2019