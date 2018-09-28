'Welcome to Rahul Gandhi’s Congress', says Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 28: BJP chief Amit Shah Friday hit back at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for criticising RSS in the month of August in the wake of arrest of five activists.

Rahul Gandhi's tweet said, "There is only place for one NGO in India and it's called the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain. Welcome to the new India."

In a similar tone, Amit Shah took a dig at Rahul gandhi anfd the Congress party. Shah tweeted, " There is only one place for idiocy and it's called the Congress. Support 'Bharat Ke Tukde Tukde Gang', Maoists, fake activists and corrupt elements. Defame all those who are honest and working. Welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Congress."

Also Read | Arrest of activists: SC says accused cannot chose which agency will examine case

There is only one place for idiocy and it's called the Congress. Support ‘Bharat Ke Tukde Tukde Gang’, Maoists, fake activists and corrupt elements. Defame all those who are honest and working.



Welcome to Rahul Gandhi’s Congress. #BhimaKoregaon https://t.co/eWoeT0qo1L — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 28, 2018

Shah tweeted after the Supreme Court said that the accused cannot choose which probe agency should examine the case. The observations were made while delivering the verdict on the legality of the raids and arrest of five persons allegedly sympathetic towards naxalites.

Shah also said India is a vibrant democracy with a healthy culture of debate, discussion and dissent. However, plotting against the country with the intent to harm our citizens is not one of these. Those who politicised this issue need to apologise.

Also Read | Surgical strikes: The need for more as 300 terrorists have resurfaced across the border

"Those who stooped down to the level of polticising an issue of national security have been exposed by the Honourable Supreme Court's decision today. It is high time that the Congress now clears it's stand on this critical issue of Urban Naxalism,' Amit Shah said.