    Bhopal, Mar 11: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday welcomed former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in the BJP.

    Talking to reporters here after Scindia joined the BJP in presence of party president J P Nadda in Delhi, Chouhan also defended Scindia's decision to leave the Congress.

    Welcome Scindia in BJP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    "The disgruntlement of Maharaj (Scindia) with the Congress is justified," the BJP leader said.

    New leadership is not given chance in Congress, says Jyotiraditya Scindia after joining BJP

    "This is a joyous day for BJP and me personally. Today, I remember Rajmata Scindia. Jyotiraditya Scindia has become a member of the BJP family. The entire family is with BJP. They have a tradition where politics is a medium to serve people," Chouhan said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 15:47 [IST]
