    Weight of Nirbhaya’s killers will decide how low they drop at the gallows

    New Delhi, Jan 09: More than a month before death warrants were issued in the Nirbhaya gangrape case, a jail in Bihar had been commissioned to make 10 execution ropes which are likely to be used for the four convicts scheduled to be hanged on January 22.

    The Buxar Jail, the only prison in the state has the required know-how, had received an instruction to the effect in the first week of December.

    Last minutes before a hanging: What Nirbhaya’s killers will face

    The four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar Jail, a Delhi court said on Tuesday.

    While the preparation of the rope is crucial another factor that is taken into consideration is the weight of the convict. The weight is important since it is on this basis that the drop is decided.

    • If the prisoner weighs less than 100 lbs. or 45 kgs, he should be given a drop of 8 feet or 2.5 mtrs.
    • If the prisoner weighs 45 to 60 kgs, he should be given a drop of 7 feet 8 inches or 2.3 mtrs.
    • If the prisoner weighs more than 133 lbs. or 60 kgs, but not more than 166 lbs. or 75 kgs, he should be given a drop of 7 feet or 2.2 mtrs.
    • If the prisoner weighs more than 166 lbs. or 75 kgs. but not more than 200 lbs. or 91 kgs, he should be given a drop of 6 feet 6 inches or 2 mtrs.
    • If the prisoner weighs more than 200 lbs. or 91 kgs, he should be given a drop of 6 feet 1.83 mtrs.

