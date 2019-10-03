After Subashree's death, Madras HC gives nod to erect banners for Modi-Xi summit

By Shreya

Chennai, Oct 03: Nearly a week after Chennai techie Subashree's death, the Madras High Court on Thursday gave nod to the Tamil Nadu government to erect banners from the Chennai airport to Mamallapuram.

The two leaders will hold bilateral talks in the tourist town on October 11 and 12.

A division bench comprising Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice N Seshasayee said the permission was not really required since it had only restrained political parties from putting up hoardings, and not the government.

Stating that the state and the central governments proposed to put up the banners at designated places to welcome the top dignitaries, the petitioner-official asked the court to pass suitable orders on the proposal.

23-yr-old Chennai techie Subhasree killed after AIADMK banner falls on her

The high court had earlier banned the erection of hoardings on roadsides and recently pulled up the government for not effectively implementing its order in the wake of the death of a woman techie.

The 23-year-old woman riding a two-wheeler was run over by a tanker after a hoarding crashed on her in a city suburb.

Following outrage over the incident, political parties asked their respective cadre to stop erecting hoardings and banners.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)