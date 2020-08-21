Weekend lockdown in Haryana: Offices, shops except essential to remain closed on Saturdays, Sundays

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Aug 21: The Haryana government on Friday announced that all offices and shops in the state, except those selling essential items, will remain closed every Saturday and Sunday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"All offices and shops except those selling essential items will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, said Home Minister Anil Vij tweeted.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, days after he attended a meeting with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who has been found infected with the contagious disease.

However, Khattar decided to go into home quarantine for the next three days as a precautionary measure.

The state, which shares its borders with Delhi, has logged over 50,000 cases of coronavirus with 578 deaths.