    Weekend lockdown in Chandigarh removed

    Chandigarh, Aug 28: The Chandigarh weekend lockdown has been removed by the administration.

    Now shops and markets will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays. However, the administration has decided to continue with the odd-even system in congested markets.

    It may be recalled that the administrator of the Union Territory, V P Singh Badnore had ordered the closure of all shops, except essential shops and services until further orders.

    The UT adviser, Manoj Parida said that there would be no ban on the movement of people or goods on weekends. He however added that curfew in the city would continue to remain in effect from 10 pm to 5 am.

      The decision to impose a weekend lockdown was taken in view of the sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The city on Thursday reported two deaths due to coronavirus and also the highest single-day spike of 188 cases.

