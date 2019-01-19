  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Websites to check TSNPDCL Junior Lineman Result 2018: Direct, area wise

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    Hyderabad, Jan 19: The TSNPDCL Junior Lineman Result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    Websites to check TSNPDCL Junior Lineman Result 2018: Direct, area wise

    The results were declared by the Telangana State North Power Distribution Company limited. The exam was conducted on April 8 2018. Below you can find the direct link and also the region wise websites to check your results.

    Direct Link: http://tsnpdcljlmappl2k183614502.cgg.gov.in/results2405181254tsnpdcl.tsnpdcl

    Karimnagar: http://www.tsnpdcl.in/ShowProperty/NP_CM_REPO/Pages/Media/Announcements/2018/KNR%20JLM%20SELECTION%202018

    Khammam: http://www.tsnpdcl.in/ShowProperty/NP_CM_REPO/Pages/Media/Announcements/2018/KMM%20JLM%20SELECTION%202018

    Warangal: http://www.tsnpdcl.in/ShowProperty/NP_CM_REPO/Pages/Media/Announcements/2018/WGL%20JLM%20SELECTION%202018

    Adilabad: http://www.tsnpdcl.in/ShowProperty/NP_CM_REPO/Pages/Media/Announcements/2018/ADB%20JLM%20SELECTION%202018

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 7:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue