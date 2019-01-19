Websites to check TSNPDCL Junior Lineman Result 2018: Direct, area wise

India

By Smriti Pathak

Hyderabad, Jan 19: The TSNPDCL Junior Lineman Result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The results were declared by the Telangana State North Power Distribution Company limited. The exam was conducted on April 8 2018. Below you can find the direct link and also the region wise websites to check your results.

Direct Link: http://tsnpdcljlmappl2k183614502.cgg.gov.in/results2405181254tsnpdcl.tsnpdcl

Karimnagar: http://www.tsnpdcl.in/ShowProperty/NP_CM_REPO/Pages/Media/Announcements/2018/KNR%20JLM%20SELECTION%202018

Khammam: http://www.tsnpdcl.in/ShowProperty/NP_CM_REPO/Pages/Media/Announcements/2018/KMM%20JLM%20SELECTION%202018

Warangal: http://www.tsnpdcl.in/ShowProperty/NP_CM_REPO/Pages/Media/Announcements/2018/WGL%20JLM%20SELECTION%202018

Adilabad: http://www.tsnpdcl.in/ShowProperty/NP_CM_REPO/Pages/Media/Announcements/2018/ADB%20JLM%20SELECTION%202018