    Websites to check RRB Group D Result 2018

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 19: The RRB Group D Result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    There are several websites to check the results once they are declared. You can check below for the list of websites to check RRB Group Result 2018. The Railway Recruitment Board will release the results of the RRB Group D Examinations on February 13.

    The online window to raise objections on the answer keys will be available on all the region based official websites from January 14 to 19 2018. The candidates will have to raise an objection in English only as per the latest guidelines. Also note that the objection raising fee will be refunded only if their answer is deemed correct by the panel.

    A panel of experts is constituted by the RRB each time to check the objections and if the queries are accepted then the final answer key will be released. A total of 1.89 crore candidates appeared for the Group D recruitment examination that was conducted from September 17 to December 17, 2018.

    List of website to check RRB Group D Result 2018:

    • RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)
    • RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
    • Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
    • Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in) 
    • Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in) 
    • Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in) 
    • Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
    • Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)
    • Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in) 
    • Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in) 
    • Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in) 
    • Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in) 
    • Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in) 
    • Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in) 
    • Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in) 
    • Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in) 
    • Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in) 
    • Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in) 
    • Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in) 
    • Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org) 
    • Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 6:59 [IST]
