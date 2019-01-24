Websites to check DTE Karnataka Diploma result 2018

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Jan 24: The DTE Karnataka Diploma result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The results were declared by the Department of Technical Education (DTE). You can click on this link to read the official notification: http://www.dte.kar.nic.in/Circulars/Exam/Result%2023012019%20NovDec2018.pdf.

The DTE has successfully conducted the diploma 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th semester November/December 2018 Examinations. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their results at bteresults.net and btenet.in.