Weathering fedayeen threats, how the courts in J&K have been functioning

New Delhi, Oct 03: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has informed the Supreme Court that it weathered several threats to ensure that normalcy was maintained in the aftermath of Article 370 being abrogated.

The J&K HC has sent two reports to the Supreme Court in which it elaborated about the functioning of the courts. It said that it had weathered suicide attack threats to ensure that the attendance was high so that courts could dispose off cases.

Further, it said that a large number of advocates had been abstaining. On September 7 there was a poster found, which threatened attacks on the judiciary. The security was immediately increased. Further, the report said that the attendance in the HC has gradually improved from 8 per cent on August 5 to 63 per cent on September 25.

Further, it was stated that the HC's Srinagar wing had heard 11,391 cases while the Jammu wing took up 14,073 cases. The Jammu wing disposed of 1,153 cases while in the case of the Srinagar wing it was 498.

Between August 5 and September 27, there were a total of 284 habeas corpus petitions that were filled. These cases have been listed and heard by different Benches of the HC, the report also stated.