Weather Update: Rains likely over Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 06: Heavy to very heavy rains were observed over Madhya Pradesh adjoining Uttar Pradesh, South coastal Gujarat, Konkan, parts of Northeastern states, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Bengaluru

Active Monsoon surge persists from Karnataka to Kerala. Rains are likely to continue during the next few days as well. There is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains along the West coast during the next two to three days, according to Skymet.

Light rainfall is likely to be witnessed at many places over interior Karnataka, interior Kerala, Andhra Pradesh coast and Telangana with a few moderate spells over North Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Chennai

Chennai would see a cloudy sky. solated pockets of Nilgiri area of Tamil Nadu may receive moderate thundershower activity. Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail along the coast of Tamil Nadu and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast.

Mumbai

Good rains are expected to continue along North Konkan with few heavy spells during the next 24 hours. This rainfall activity is likely to continue over the next 24 hours and will reduce marginally thereafter.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad too will see pleasant weather conditions with chances of light rains and moderate winds. On the other hand, a warm and humid day will prevail over Thiruvananthapuram along with the chances of light to moderate rains.