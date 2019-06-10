Weather today: Thunderstorms likely over Karnataka and Kerala 

  • search
    New Delhi, June 09: A low-pressure has formed over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep which is likely to intensify into a depression during the next 48 hours. This may further intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.

    Wind speeds reaching up to 40-50 kmph are very likely to prevail over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai on June 10.

    IMD has forecast heatwave conditions for Monday as well in Delhi with clear skies. North and central regions of India continue to reel under heatwave conditions, with national capital Delhi simmering at the maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

    Moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers will occur over Coastal Karnataka, Goa and South Maharashtra Coast. Parts of Tamil Nadu, rest of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will also witness rains, according to Skymet.

    Mumbai rains are all set to make an appearance. According to Skymet Weather, an offshore Trough is extending from South Maharashtra up to Kerala coast. As the system further intensifies and becomes a deep depression or a Cyclonic storm, Mumbai rains will make its presence felt, i.e. on June 11.

    Moreover, weathermen are predicting rains, mostly light to moderate in intensity in many parts of Mumbai on June 11 and 12.

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 0:07 [IST]
