    Weather today: Thundershowers likely in Hyderabad; Mumbai rains to reduce

    New Delhi, June 30: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad on June 30.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Bengaluru:

    Active to vigorous Monsoon conditions were seen over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and North Coastal Karnataka, giving heavy to very heavy rains. However, Bengaluru is likely to experience cloudy weather on Sunday.

    Delhi:

    Heat, Humidity and uncomfortable weather conditions have been troubling Delhiites for a very long time now. Pre-Monsoon showers too had been weak. As per Skymet weather, Mainly dry weather is anticipated in West Rajasthan, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh. There stands a chance that the heat wave condition might make a comeback. Thus, parts of North Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi might once again reel under heat wave conditions during the next 24 hours.

    Mumbai:

    Mumbai rains are on its peak, with extremely heavy Monsoon rains lashing the city since last 24 hours. The city finally clocked its first spell of three-digit rainfall on Friday to the tune of 235 mm. As per Skymet weather, Very heavy showers to continue along the West coast including Mumbai, Maharashtra and Southwest parts of Madhya Pradesh and South Gujarat.

    Hyderabad:

    A Cyclonic Circulation is currently lying over North Andhra Pradesh coast in the middle level. The system is likely to intensify and emerge with the Low-Pressure Area which is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal. As per Skymet weather, the intensity would increase after 24 hours and heavy rainfall might occur at some places of Telangana. While Hyderabad will get to see moderate rain and thundershowers on July 2 and July 3.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
