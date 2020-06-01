Weather today: Southwest Monsoon hits Kerala, rain likely in northwest India from June 3

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 01: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala. During the next 24 hours, conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives-Comorin area, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, it said.

IMD said that the current spell of rain/thunderstorm over northwest India is likley to reduce from tonight while isolated rainfall activities will continue to occur during the next two days. Northwest India is likely to receive a fresh spell of scattered to widespread rain from June 3, except Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir.

In its daily weather bulletin, the agency said that the low pressure area over Southeast and adjoining East-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area now lies as Well Marked Low Pressure area and is likely to concentrate into a Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours. It is likely to further intensify into a Cyclonic storm over Eastcentral Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours and move northwards till June 2 and recurve north-northeastwards, reaching north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around June 3.