Weather today: Respite from heat in Delhi after June 12; Storm to bring heavy rain in Gujarat

New Delhi, June 11: Delhi and nearby areas sizzled on Monday as mercury touched 48 degrees Celsius in the national capital’s Palam area. The all-time record for Delhi is that of 48.4 degrees Celsius, recorded on May 26, 1998. In May 2016, Phalodi in Rajasthan recorded India's highest-ever temperature of 51 Celsius. Heat wave is declared when temperature remains at 45 degrees and above for two days running. It gets the "severe" tag when mercury touches 47.

Meanwhile, a deep depression is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea and bring flooding rain, wind and rough surf dangers along the western coast this week. Gujarat has been warned of a cyclonic storm. A heavy rainfall warning has also been issued in parts of Gujarat in the next few days. Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by winds up to 40-50 kmph are also very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat region namely, Banaskantha and Sabarkantha, the weather agency forecast for June 13.

Delhi weather forecast:

The mercury shattered all records in Delhi with parts of the national capital recording an all-time high of 48 degrees Celsius on Monday. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, however, recorded a high of 45.6 and a low of 27.2 degrees Celsius. Relief is expected only after tomorrow (June 11) night. "We issued a red alert this morning for Delhi. People can expect some decline in temperature only from June 12," reports quoted IMD scientist Devendra Pradhan as saying. Delhiites will get major relief from blistering heat as the weather agency has predicted "dust storm or thunderstorm" for June 11 and 12 and "generally cloudy sky with light rain" for June 13, with a dip of two degrees in temperature.

According to Accuweather, Delhi’s maximum day temperature could be around 44 degrees on June 11 and the minimum could be around 31 degrees. Further, the prediction for Tuesday is hazy sunshine; very hot; and air quality will be hazardous.

Bengaluru weather forecast:

Bengaluru will remain cloudy most of the time on June 11. It could also be breezy. Weather forecast for Bengaluru is fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Karnataka, mainly the coastal region, in the next three to four days. The India Meteorological Department predicted squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-75kmph over the Karnataka coast for the next few days. However, the monsoon may arrive in Karnataka only in a couple of days.

According to Accuweather, Bengaluru’s maximum day temperature could be around 29 degrees on June 11 and the minimum could be around 23 degrees. Further, the prediction for Tuesday evening is partly to mostly cloudy climate. Bengaluru has a tropical savanna climate with distinct wet and dry seasons. Due to its high elevation, Bengaluru usually enjoys a more moderate climate throughout the year

Chennai weather forecast:

Summer in Chennai begins in March itself and continues until May with weather remaining hot and humid. Southwest Monsoon season does not give much rain in Chennai due to the city being a rain Shadow area. Chennai would remain warm and humid. Intervals of clouds and sunshine are possible.

According to Accuweather, Chennai’s maximum day temperature could be around 39 degrees on June 11 and the minimum could be around 30 degrees. Further, the prediction for Tuesday evening is clear and warm climate.

Monsoon updates:

The monsoon, which hit Kerala coast on Saturday, will be a relief for the drought-hit western region and for the south India where the water level in reservoirs have dipped to low levels.

After the onset of the Southwest monsoon was delayed by a week, the India Meteorological Department said it has further advanced in the south Arabian Sea, most parts of Lakshadweep and some parts of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu among other regions. It also pointed out that the conditions were becoming favourable for the monsoon to advance into some parts of Northeastern states over the next 48 hours till Tuesday.

The deep depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area is moving North-Northwestwards into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday and into a severe cyclonic storm subsequent by Wednesday.