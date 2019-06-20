Weather today: Rains to take backseat after Monsoon in Mumbai delayed for another week

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 20: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat on June 20.

Bengaluru:

Although the progress of Monsoon 2019 remained stagnant, but Monsoon surge remained active over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. As per Skymet weather, moderate to heavy rains would continue over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka during the next 24 hours on account of active Monsoon surge. Normal Monsoon conditions would be seen over northeastern states, with few pockets recording heavy rains.

Delhi:

The National Capital Region has been witnessing pleasant weather conditions for the last four days. The reason for such weather has been attributed to the Western Disturbance moving across the hills of North India and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea in the wake of Cyclone Vayu. As per Skymet, weather condition still looks favourable for rain and thunder activity in Delhi. Similar conditions are likely to prevail in Delhi and NCR for the next 24 hours.

Mumbai:

Mumbai Monsoon which usually makes an appearance over the city on June 10 has been very delayed. It is June 19 and there is no sign of Monsoon yet. As per Skymet weather, monsoon will further be delayed and will only make an onset around June 25, which is almost a week away. Mumbai rains will also take a backseat and begin again around June 23 and for now only light rains will be seen in some parts.

Gujarat:

Gujarat has received fairly widespread rain and thundershower activities during the last 24 hours. In fact, the state has continuously been receiving on and off rains since June 12 which has been turning out really good for the state as this is usually a dry period. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, some parts of the state may still manage to receive scattered light rains. Thereafter, the weather will go dry.