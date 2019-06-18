Weather today: Rains to pick up pace around weekend in Mumbai

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 18: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai on June 18.

Bengaluru:

Since the last three days, Bengaluru had received good rain and thundershower activities few days back. At present a cyclonic circulation is persisting over South Interior Karnataka and adjoining Tamil Nadu. As per Skymet weather, Moderate to heavy rains are expected over Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland. Light to moderate with one or two heavy spells are expected over Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala.

Delhi:

Pre-Monsoon rains have finally made through Delhi-NCR, paving way for pleasant weather conditions. Isolated rains have already been witnessed over parts of Delhi- NCR, particularly over the west and south-west Delhi comprising of Gurugram and Faridabad. As per Skymet weather, scattered rain and thundershower activities to continue on an intermittent basis over Delhi and NCR until June 19. These rains would be light and patchy in nature, but the intense showers cannot be ruled out. Temperatures are expected to remain either normal or below normal.

Mumbai:

Mumbai rains have been continuing for quite a while now with the last 24 hours seeing slightly lesser rains. In a span of 24 hours from 8:30 am yesterday, Santa Cruz saw 6 mm rains and colaba recorded 1 mm of rainfall. As per Skymet weather, in the next 24 hours, rain in Mumbai will continue but after that, reduction in rainfall is likely in the wake of Cyclone Vayu. Rain in Mumbai will pick up pace around June 23, continuing until June 26, giving moderate to heavy rainfall in the city.

Chennai:

At present, very warm and humid weather is prevailing over Tamil Nadu including its capital city- Chennai. And now it has been reeling under an acute water crisis since the last sometime now. The water shortage is slowly crippling the hospitality industry as well with multiple restaurants cutting down their business hours. As per Skymet weather, the city of Chennai will experience very warm and uneasy weather with high humidity levels. However, nights will be comfortable due to breezy conditions.