Weather today: Rains to intensify in Mumbai; likely to reduce by June 30

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 29: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Rajasthan on June 29.

Bengaluru:

Active to vigorous Monsoon conditions were seen over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and North Coastal Karnataka, giving heavy to very heavy rains. However, Bengaluru is likely to experience cloudy weather on Saturday because of a cyclonic circulation induced by a trough over southern India.

Delhi:

Heat, Humidity and uncomfortable weather conditions have been troubling Delhiites for a very long time now. Pre-Monsoon showers too had been weak. As per Skymet weather, the normal onset date of Monsoon in Delhi is June 29 but with its delayed onset over Kerala and its sluggish movement, Monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi a week late. During that time, light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells is expected over West Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and parts of Haryana.

Mumbai:

Slowly and steadily, intense clouding is engulfing Mumbai, with few areas such Santa Cruz and Thane are already reporting light rains. As per Skymet weather, Weathermen are now predicting that for the beginning rains would be moderate but intensifying by tonight. Intensity of rains would be heavy, while they will peak on June 29. Rains would reduce on June 30 but light to moderate rains would continue. Meanwhile, the western arm of Southwest Monsoon has progressed further into some more parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. However, eastern arm remained stagnant.

Rajasthan:

The eastern and central parts of Rajasthan have observed light to moderate rains during the last 24 hours. These rains were due to a Cyclonic Circulation over South Pakistan and adjoining Gujarat region. As per Skymet weather, South Rajasthan will get to see light to moderate rains, while scattered showers are likely over the central parts of the state during the next 48 hours.