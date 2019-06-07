Weather today: Rain to increase over Bengaluru, Kerala; heat wave persists over northern India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 07: There was no let-up in heatwave conditions in several parts of India on Thursday even as Himachal Pradesh received light showers in some areas as the maximum temperatures came down by 3-7 degrees Celsius providing slight respite to people.

Hot weather conditions persisted in the national capital, with the mercury in some parts of the city touching the 45-degrees Celsius mark. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai on June 7.

New Delhi

The arrival of the monsoon in the national capital is likely to be delayed by two-three days, though the city is expected to receive normal rainfall.

"Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 29. Since there's a delay in its onset in the southern peninsula, the wind system is likely to take two-three days longer to reach northwest India," IMD's regional weather forecasting chief Kuldeep Srivastava said.

The rainfall is expected to remain on the lower side of normal over Delhi. Since, it's a small area, one or two good spells of rains may make up for the deficit. But any surplus rain is ruled out.

Bengaluru

In the wake of these weather systems, fairly widespread rain and thundershowers are expected over Lakshadweep, Kerala and Karnataka. This might lead to onset of Monsoon anytime now.

Mumbai

Long-term rainfall trends indicate that the monsoon reaches Maharashtra around June 7. Last year, i.e. 2018, the monsoon arrived in south Maharashtra on June 8 according to IMD's records. Over the last 5 years, the onset date in the state has ranged from June 6 to June 18.