    Weather today: Rain, thunderstorm in Bengaluru, heat wave to continue in Telangana

    New Delhi, June 05: The onset of monsoon could be delayed further by a day to June 7, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday, while several parts of the country are reeling under severe heat waves with temperatures touching 50 degree Celsius. The weather experts are estimating a heat wave over next few days. Meanwhile the Health Ministry has issued a health advisory for the people, telling them to keep safe.

    Representational Image

    Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai on June 5.

    New Delhi

    Delhi and its adjoining areas are likely to get slight relief from the intense heat in the next 48 hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum and maximum temperatures of the national capital are likely to hover in between 30 degree Celsius and 40 degree Celsius on June 5.

    It was a warm Saturday in Delhi , with partly cloudy sky. The minimum temperature settled one notch above the season's average at 28.7 degrees Celsius.

    Bengaluru

    The Met has warned of thunderstorms along with lightning and scattered rainfall in Bengaluru and rest of south interior Karnataka for the next two days. Thunderstorm activity accompanied with light to moderate rains is also forecast for isolated places in central and coastal Karnataka. However, the northern part of the state is not expected to get any rainfall.

    Chennai

    Interior districts of Tamil Nadu have started receiving rainfall, but hot and dry winds blowing from the land will continue to leave Chennai reel under sweltering weather at least for the next four days. However, weatherman has forecast development of thunderclouds towards the evening on Tuesday that may bring down the temperature.

    Isolated rains will also occur over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. One or two afternoon spells may also occur over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heat wave will also occur in few places of Telangana.

    Mumbai

    In Central India, a trough is extending from Northeast Madhya Pradesh to South India. Therefore, we expect scattered rains over South Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan & Goa, according to Skymet.

    South Chhattisgarh may also witness isolated rains. Heat wave conditions will continue over many parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, South Rajasthan and Gujarat

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 0:26 [IST]
