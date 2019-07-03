Weather today: Gujarat gears up for good rains

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 03: Several parts of the country received rains on Monday with financial capital Mumbai coming to a grinding halt due to a record precipitation for a two-day period, even as northern plains witnessed high temperatures. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, West Bengal and Odisha on July 3.

Bengaluru:

At present, a trough is extending from a Low-Pressure Area to a Cyclonic Circulation over North Konkan and Goa across South Chhattisgarh. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, LLight to moderate rains will be a sight over Uttarakhand, parts of Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Kerala with light scattered rains with one or two moderate spells that might be seen over Odisha, Telangana and Interior Karnataka. However, Bengaluru is likely to experience cloudy weather on July 2nd. Meanwhile, 12 flights going to and coming from Mumbai were diverted to Bengaluru airport.

Delhi:

Heatwave conditions continued in the national capital for the second consecutive day on Monday with the day temperature settling at 41.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. Delhi has been reeling under heat wave conditions from the past few days and people of the capital are facing the brunt of this sultry weather. As per Skymet weather, Monsoon arrival is preceded by pre-Monsoon activities and the Delhiites can get to see light rains between July 3 to July 5.

Mumbai:

Nature's fury is being witnessed all over Mumbai and the Mumbaikars are facing the brunt of the same. Since yesterday, Mumbai has received the heaviest rain in a decade. The overnight torrential rains have brought life and all modes of transport to a standstill. As per Skymet weather, Intermittent moderate rain and shower with strong gusty winds will continue over Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar and Thane during next 4-5 hours.

West Bengal:

Presently, a Low-Pressure Area is over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining North Odisha. As per Skymet weather, light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells is expected over Gangetic West Bengal during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, the intensity will decrease, but intermittent rains would continue.

Odisha

In the wake of a Low-Pressure Area, the coastal areas of Odisha, particularly Chandbali, Bhubaneswar and Puri have received heavy rains, during the last 24 hours. According to Skymet, the Low-pressure Area over Odisha has started moving westwards towards Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. On the other hand, the rain intensity will significantly go down over the coastal areas after 24 hours.

Gujarat:

Since the last two days, the western state of Gujarat has not received any significant rains. Although isolated rains were witnessed over a few places. According to weathermen at Skymet, the rain intensity is set to increase today onward over many parts of the state. Places like that of Bhavnagar, Valsad, Baroda, Ahmedabad etc might receive moderate to heavy showers in the next 48 hours.