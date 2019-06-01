Weather today: No respite from heat for Delhiites, pre-monsoon showers in Mumbai after Jun 3

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jun 1: The Delhi-NCR region experienced severe heat wave and most of the north India is in the grip of a scorching summer with temperature in 42 to 45 degrees range. The blazing heat wave will continue in north, central and western parts of the country. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai on Jun 1.

Delhi weather forecast:

The national capital on Friday sweltered under the hottest day of the season, with the mercury rising to 47 degrees Celsius in some areas. The weather stations at Ayanagar and Palam recorded 46 and 46.2 degrees Celsius respectively. Private agency Skymet Weather showed the maximum temperature touched the 47-degree mark in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri. The maximum temperature was 44.8 at Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official recording for the city. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 20 and 59 per cent.

On June 1, Delhi would remain sunny and hot. The humidity could be around 22% and temperature may hover around 45 degrees. Occasional breeze at speeds 10-15 kmph may bring respite from sultriness, but even the breeze coiuld be hot. According to Accuweather, the maximum temperature in Delhi on jun 1 would be 45 degrees and minimum could be around 30 degrees.

Bengaluru weather forecast:

The weather in Bengaluru would be sunny and warm with pleasant evenings. Moderate cloud cover during parts of the day is expected. Light drizzle can be expected in some parts of the city during the evening. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Bengaluru on Jun 1 could hover around 32 degrees during day time and 22 degrees in night. In general it would be a clear and humid day. A shower or thunderstorm in spots in the evening; otherwise, patchy clouds, says Accuweather report.

Mumbai weather forecast:

The weather in Mumbai would be sunny and humid. Skymet forecasts maximum temperature for Mumbai on Jun 1 to be around 34 degress and minimum around 28 degrees. The humidity could be around 86%. Pre monsoon showers can be expected in Mumbai from Jun 3rd onwards. Monsoon onset over Mumbai would likely to occur around June 14-15. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Mumbai on Jun 1 could hover around 32 degrees during day time and 29 degrees in night.

Chennai weather forecast:

The weather in Chennai would remain sunny, very warm and humid. Skymet predicts temprature between 37-30 degrees in Chennai on June 1 with 82% humidity. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Chennai on June 1 could hover around 40 degrees during day time and 30 degrees in night. Chennai will get proper thunderstorms only after SW monsoon's onset over Kerala as wind pattern will be favourable by then.Till then rain is possible only in interior TN.

Monsoon Forecast:

North and south India are expected to have below normal monsoon this season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast Friday. The El-Nino phenomenon, generally believed to have its impact on monsoon, will continue during the rainy season. However, there is a possibility of these conditions to turn neutral during the later part of the rainfall season, the IMD said. El-Nino is linked to the heating of Pacific waters. Monsoon is likely to be below normal in July and normal in August.

"Rainfall over the country as a whole for the 2019 southwest monsoon season is most likely to be normal," the IMD said.

It is likely to be 96 per cent of the long period average (LPA), it said, adding that there is a 41 per cent possibility of a normal monsoon. The LPA over the country as a whole from 1951-2000 is 89 centimeters. Anything between 96-104 per cent of the LPA is normal. Monsoon is categorised as below normal if the LPA is between 90-96 per cent and classified as deficient, if below that. Anything above 110 per cent of the LPA is classified as excess. Region-wise, the seasonal rainfall is likely to be 94 per cent of LPA over northwest India, 100 per cent of LPA over central India, 97 per cent of LPA over southern peninsula and 91 per cent of LPA over northeast India, all with a model error of plus or minus 8 per cent.

The northwest India sub-division of the IMD covers the entire north India, while the central India subdivision encompasses states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. The east and northeast India subdivision covers states of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and the entire northeast, while the southern peninsula covers the five states of the south and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

"The monthly rainfall over the country as whole is likely to be 95 per cent of its LPA during July and 99 per cent of LPA during August both with a model error of plus or minus 9 per cent. The current weak El Nino conditions over Pacific are likely to continue during the monsoon season with some possibility of these conditions to turn to neutral ENSO conditions during the later part of the monsoon season," the IMD said.

The monsoon is likely to make onset over Kerala around June 6, five days after its normal onset date. The IMD's region-wise forecast is in contrast to what private weather forecaster Skymet had predicted earlier this month. Skymet said Central India is likely to receive rainfall of 91 per cent of the LPA and rainfall in Vidarbha, Marathwada, west Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will be "poorer than normal".

East and northeast subdivision will get 92 per cent of the LPA and risk remains high for Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, while it will be marginal for Northeast India, Skymet said. Northwest India is likely to receive 96 per cent rainfall of the LPA, while the south peninsula could receive 95 per cent of the LPA, Skymet said. With waters in dams hitting low levels, several parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu are witnessing drought like situation. If monsoon fails in these areas, that will further aggravate the situation in these states.