Weather today: More rains to lash Bengaluru

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 24: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Jharkhand on June 24.

Bengaluru:

In the last 24 hours, good rainfall has occurred along Coastal Karnataka and Kerala while interior parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru have received light to moderate rains at scattered places. As per Skymet weather, presently, an off-shore Trough is active and extending from Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast. Due to the activeness of this Trough, rains are likely to continue for the next 24 hours. Places like Mangalore, Karwar, Honavar, Belgaun, Shimoga, Uttar Kanadda, Kochi, and Uddipi are set to witness heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Good rains likely in Bengaluru in the next 2 to 3 days

Delhi:

During the last 24 hours, isolated rain and dust storm activity was observed over Haryana and Rajasthan. As per Skymet weather, Dust storm and thundershower activities accompanied with strong winds are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, North Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Madhya Pradesh:

During the last 24 hours, the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh have received light to moderate rain and thundershowers at scattered places. Rest parts of the state were dry and hot with humid conditions. The afternoon was rather very uneasy. As per Skymet weather, due to the presence of this system, light to moderate rain and thundershower will occur at isolated places over eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, rain intensity will be decreasing over the western parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Telangana:

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rains and thundershowers were witnessed at many places associated with heavy showers at isolated places over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The sky conditions remained overcast to cloudy. The humid conditions have also increased. As per Skymet weather, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive light to moderate rain and thundershowers during the next 24 hours.