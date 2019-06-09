Weather today: Monsoon to hit northeast India anytime soon, Delhi reels under heat

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 09: Monsoon hit the Kerala coast after being delayed by a week commencing the four-month rainfall season in the country. Several parts of Kerala have started receiving a good amount of rainfall.

Private weather forecaster Skymet has predicted a weak monsoon this time- it has been the second driest pre-monsoon season in 65 years. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai on June 9.

New Delhi

No relief is expected from the scorching heat for two days in the national capital.

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded the maximum temperature at 42.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, and the minimum temperature at 28 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 22 and 74 per cent, a MeT official said.

Bengaluru

As system gets more marked, rains would now reduce over Kerala would see scattered light to moderate rain at many places of Kerala and South Interior Karnataka wherein Mangalore and Mysore would witness moderate rains, according to Skymet.

Kolkata

It is expected that Southwest Monsoon 2019 would anytime hit the northeastern states of the country. Presently, a Cyclonic Circulation is over Assam. With this, southerly winds would continue to blow over Northeast India. Thus, scattered moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells can be seen over northeastern states.

Mumbai

Mumbai is all set to see rains on June 11 and 12 which will be light to moderate in intensity. Usually also Mumbai does not see much Pre Monsoon rainfall activity and these rains only begin about three four days before the onset over the city.