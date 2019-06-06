Weather today: Monsoon advances further, heavy rain expected in Kerala

  • search
    New Delhi, June 06: After an abnormally hot week, India finally receives good news. Monsoon rains are likely to enter India through the southern coast around June 8, the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday, marking the start of the four-month rainy season.

    Representational Image

    Despite the slightly later than normal start to the monsoon, the IMD predicts close to normal rainfall during the monsoon season across India overall. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai on June 6.

    New Delhi

    Monsoon will reach Kerala in next 48 hours, while people in the national capital region (NCR) will have to wait for some more days for the monsoon rain, said private weather forecast agency Skymet.

    However, thunderstorm/Duststorm accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh.

    Bengaluru

    Scattered rain and thundershowers will be a sight over Konkan and Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Interior Tamil Nadu. While isolated rains will be a sight over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Mysore will see isolated heavy rains. Whereas, heavy rains lie ahead for Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to Skymet.

    Mumbai

    It seems like partly cloudy sky conditions will continue to persist during the afternoon also with the morning remaining very pleasant as southerly winds from the sea will blow over the region.

    Talking about Mumbai rains, there is a possibility of some light rain in isolated pockets of Mumbai today as well.

    Heat Wave conditions in many parts with severe heat wave in isolated pockets very likely over Madhya Pradesh; in some parts with severe heat wave in isolated pockets very likely over Rajasthan. Heat Wave conditions in many parts over Vidarbha and in isolated pockets over South Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 0:11 [IST]
