Weather today: Light rains likely in Kerala, orange alert in Ahmedabad

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 30: The Southwest Monsoon 2019 had reached the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 18. However, it has yet not advanced much thereafter. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kerala and Ahmedabad on May 30.

Bengaluru:

North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka are on the same track with rain deficiency to teh tune of 42% and 22%, respectively. On the other hand, Coastal Karnataka is large deficient by 69%. As per Skymet weather, isolated heavy spells of rain can be a sight in South Interior Karnataka. Further, light rains are expected to show up in parts of Coastal Karnataka with isolated spells in North Interior Karnataka during next two days.

Delhi:

The hottest period of the year has begun for the National Capital Region. As per Skymet weather, Delhi is witnessing its hottest phase of the year so far and heat wave conditions are expected to occur over Delhi and its adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad throughout the next week or so.

Kerala:

Down South, Kerala has been witnessing light rain and thundershowers with one or two moderate spells over scattered places since last few days. However, famous heavy to extremely heavy rainy episodes have been missing this season. As per Skymet weather, scattered rains are expected to continue in Kerala for next two days.

Ahmedabad:

The city of Ahmedabad has been undergoing hot weather conditions with temperatures settling way above the 40-degree mark for quite some time now. In fact, an orange alert has been issued for the city by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). As per Skymet weather, the next few days are going to see very hot weather in the city of Ahmedabad resulting in temperatures being way above the normal levels.