Weather today: Light duststorm, thundershowers likely in Delhi

New Delhi, June 16: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai on June 165.

Bengaluru:

Presently, a trough is extending from Coastal Karnataka up to Kerala. Due to Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu, the strong southwesterlies are prevailing over North Konkan. As per Skymet weather, Rain is likely to continue along the west coast with moderate to heavy in intensity over Konkan and North Kerala. These intermittent rain and thundershowers will continue in Kerala for the next couple of days. While, for the coming four to five days, Konkan would be witnessing moderate to heavy rains including parts of Mumbai. Light to moderate rainfall activity with heavy at few places is likely in the region for the next 48 hours.

Delhi:

During the last 24 hours, dry weather continued to prevail in Delhi-NCR along with strong winds. There is a possibility of light dust storm activity towards late evening and night in some parts of Delhi and NCR area. As per Skymet weather, due to the above mentioned systems, clouding is likely to increase over many parts of Northwest Plains and Delhi-NCR by tomorrow. This will definitely make the weather conditions comfortable towards the evening and late night.

Mumbai:

The city of Mumbai has been witnessing rainfall activity for the past few days. Mumbai rains yesterday were quite heavy in intensity and also widespread in nature. As per Skymet weather, Rain in Mumbai is expected to continue today and in the coming days as well. Southwest Monsoon which has had a delayed onset throughout the country is also late in the city of Mumbai. The normal onset date for Mumbai is June 10, however, even on June 15, Mumbai is only setting with pre Monsoon showers.

Chennai:

During the last 24 hours, isolated light rain has been observed in the interior parts of the South Peninsula. Light rainfall was observed in Tamil Nadu. At present, the Northern Limit of Monson (NLM) is still persisting across Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu towards northeastern states across the Bay of Bengal. As per Skymet weather, at present, hot and humid weather is prevailing along the Tamil Nadu coast. The westerly flow of winds will continue in the region for the next 24 hours.