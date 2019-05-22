Weather today: Isolated rains in Bengaluru, Delhi to experience wet day

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 21: The Southwest Monsoon 2019 has embarked its four-month long journey, after it made onset on its first station. Monsoon arrived over parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the weekend, two days early then its normal date of May 20. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Rajasthan and Mumbai on May 22.

Bengaluru:

May is the peak pre-Monsoon month for the capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru. As per Skymet weather, pre-Monsoon weather activities pick up pace in the city in association with Southwest Monsoon marking its onset over few parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. However, till now no major spell of rain has been witnessed by Bengaluru. In the last few days mainly dry and hot weather conditions are being witnessed in Bengaluru and its adjoining areas. On May 23 and 24, widespread light to moderate rains with few heavy spells will lash most parts of Bengaluru. These rains may even lead to local flooding and traffic disruption in parts of the city. These pre-Monsoon weather activities will mostly take place during the latter half of the day.

Delhi:

Delhi weather has been hot as temperatures continue to settle above the 40-degree mark. As per Skymet weather, Today, thunderclouds are also expected to develop. However, as these activities today will be mostly in the evening hours and of very light intensity, temperatures will once again settle above the 40 degree mark. Tomorrow also, there are chances that the maximum may cross 40 degrees Celsius. Due to some Pre Monsoon activity on May 22, temperatures may witness a drop day after tomorrow by a couple of degrees or so.

Rajasthan:

Scattered dust storm and thundershower activities have occurred over parts of Rajasthan during the last 24 hours. In fact, since the last two days, several parts of the state have been continuously experiencing rain and thundershower activities. As per Skymet weather, these activities will gradually increase due to formation of an induced Cyclonic Circulation over northern parts of Rajasthan, during next 24 hours. On May 22 and 23, many parts of Rajasthan to receive rain and thundershowers with increased intensity. Moreover, there are bright chances of hailstorm at one or two places. These activities will be accompanied with strong gusty winds.

Mumbai:

Occasional showers were observed over Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra. The reason behind these patchy rains over Vidarbha can be attributed to the Trough that generally extends from East India up to South Peninsula across East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha or across Telangana. As per Skymet weather, a feeble Trough is expected to develop across coastal areas of Maharashtra which may bring along isolated light rain and thundershower activities over Dahanu, Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg around May 25 or 26.