Weather today: Heavy rains to lash Mumbai as Southwest Monsoon to set in

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 24: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat on June 24.

Bengaluru:

Since the onset of Monsoon, both Coastal Karnataka and Kerala have been receiving good rains. Although the rain intensity went down at times but the weather has not gone dry completely over either of the area. As per Skymet weather, heavy rains to continue over coastal parts of Karnataka and light to moderate rains over North Interior Karnataka and Kerala for the next two days as well. The intensity of rains will go down over interior parts of Karnataka from June 27. However, coastal areas of Karnataka will continue with light to moderate rains.

Delhi:

Delhi rains and dust storm are all set to make a comeback by Monday. As per Skymet weather, these rains would be pre-Monsoon activities which would be triggered due to arrival of a fresh Western Disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir and a cyclonic circulation over Northwest Madhya Pradesh. All these systems would situation favourable for dust storm and thundershowers along with light rains over Delhi NCR on June 25.

Mumbai:

The wait for Mumbai Monsoon is going to end anytime now. Monsoon 2019 had picked up pace during the last 48 hours and has been progressing since then. Although on and off rains have been lashing the city in June, but typical Mumbai rains have been missing. As per Skymet weather, heavy rains are ruled out at the time of onset. However, good moderate showers are expected over Mumbai in the coming days.

Gujarat:

The state of Gujarat had seen some vigorous rainfall activities during the time of Cyclone Vayu. However, as this cyclonic storm moved and further dissipated, so did Gujarat rains. As per Skymet weather, a Cyclonic Circulation is aligned over the Northeast Arabian Sea. Moreover, a Trough is extending from the Gujarat coast up to the Kerala coast. Thus, rainfall activities are expected to increase due to the combined effect of these systems. These on and off rains are likely to continue for the next week.