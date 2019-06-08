Weather today: Heavy rains set to lash Kerala, Karnataka; Heat wave returns to Delhi

New Delhi, June 08: Southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala over the next 24 hours.

An orange alert, indicating very heavy rainfall, has been issued in Kollam and Alappuzha districts for June 9 and in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts for June 10 by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai on June 8.

New Delhi

The heatwave that plagued the city for much of the week gone by is likely to return to the national capital over the weekend, as westerly winds travelling in from Rajasthan are likely to reach the capital on Friday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature hits 45 degrees, or is above 40 degrees in summer with a variation of five degrees or more above the normal temperature.

Bengaluru

Monsoon 2019 is at the door, moderate to heavy rains will lash Kerala and adjoining parts of South Coastal Karnataka. Also, heavy to very heavy rains are possible over Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to Skymet. Scattered rains might also occur over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka.

Chennai

There is still no clear relief rain prediction for Tamil Nadu's capital city, Chennai, which has exhausted nearly all of its freshwater resources and is undergoing a severe water crisis.

While experts hope on the southwest monsoons (which is likely to hit Kerala shortly) to hit the city as well, hot and dry winds will continue to reel Chennai in sweltering weather for at least the next few days.

Mumbai

Respite from the city's sultry weather is not yet in sight. With the onset of the monsoon delayed over Kerala, Mumbai will have to wait longer for the rains.

Coming towards North or say Northwest India, rains will almost diminish in Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Climate will be arid with only light rainfall at one or two places.