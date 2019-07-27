Weather today: Heavy downpour in Mumbai, flight and trains services hit

Mumbai, July 27: Mumbai woke upto heavy rainfall on Saturday which has caused waterlogging in several parts of the city and suburbs.

So far there have been 11 cancellations, 8 go around and 9 diversions at the Mumbai airport. The PRO of the airport has announced that operations have been resumed.

Intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy downpour expected in Mumbai and sub urban areas, said the IMD forecast at 8 am today. The high tide is expected at 8 am of 3.36 meters, while the low tide will be around 1:41 pm of 2.36 meters, The road and railway traffic are expected to be normal according to IMD forecast.

Train with 2000 passengers held up between Badlapur and Wangani

Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi express is held up between Badlapur and Wangani at KM 72 with around 2000 passengers, said the DRM Central Railways. Rescue team has reached spot, it added.

Railway Protection Force and City police have reached the site where Mahalaxmi Express is held up. Biscuits and water are being distributed to the stranded passengers. NDRF team will reach the spot soon.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts, while extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Palghar district," an IMD official told.

Flight operations at Mumbai Airport affected due to heavy rains, 17 flights diverted

Mumbai Police asks people not to go to sea

Mumbai Police requested people not to venture in waterlogged areas and to maintain distance from the sea.

"City is expecting intermittent heavy showers all through the night. We request commuters to not venture in water-logged areas and also request you all to maintain distance from the sea. Please tweet to us or call on 100 in any emergency/need of help," said Mumbai Police.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is also expected at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, Gujarat region and Jharkhand. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.