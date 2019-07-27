Mumbai rains: Over 500 people struck in Mahalaxmi express rescued; IAF, NDRF deployed

India

India

By Shreya

Mumbai, July 27: Mumbai woke upto heavy rainfall on Saturday which has caused waterlogging in several parts of the city and suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in the city, which signifies that authorities should be alert and ready to prepare for a severe situation.

Mahalaxmi Express is trapped near Badlapur about 72 Kms from Mumbai due to heavy rain. 7 Navy teams, 2 helicopters of Indian Air Force, 2 Military columns have been deployed along with local administration. 2 more military columns are on the way. The situation is under control.

So far there have been 11 cancellations, 8 go around and 9 diversions at the Mumbai airport. The PRO of the airport has announced that operations have been resumed.

Intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy downpour expected in Mumbai and sub urban areas, said the IMD forecast at 8 am today. The high tide is expected at 8 am of 3.36 meters, while the low tide will be around 1:41 pm of 2.36 meters, The road and railway traffic are expected to be normal according to IMD forecast.

Train with 700 passengers held up between Badlapur and Wangani

Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi express is held up between Badlapur and Wangani at KM 72 with around 700 passengers, said the DRM Central Railways.

Railway Protection Force and City police have reached the site where Mahalaxmi Express is held up. Biscuits and water are being distributed to the stranded passengers. NDRF team has reached the spot.

As relief work is underway, "Up till now, 500 passengers of Mahalaxmi express have been rescued.

Initial media reports, however, said around 2,000 passengers were stranded.

Government of Maharashtra has requested Air Force, NDRF, Navy and Military to perform necessary rescue operations of the stranded passengers of Mahalaxmi Express including Airlift of passengers.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts, while extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Palghar district," an IMD official told.

Indian Railways alerts passengers

All passengers are being advised to not alight the train or creat panic.

The Central Railways also tweeted, "Our request to passengers of Mahalaxmi Express, please don't get down from the train. Train is a safe place. Staff, RPF and City Police is on the train to look after your well being. Please wait for advice from NDRF and other disaster management authorities."

Flight operations at Mumbai Airport affected due to heavy rains, 17 flights diverted

Mumbai Police asks people not to go to sea

Mumbai Police requested people not to venture in waterlogged areas and to maintain distance from the sea.

"City is expecting intermittent heavy showers all through the night. We request commuters to not venture in water-logged areas and also request you all to maintain distance from the sea. Please tweet to us or call on 100 in any emergency/need of help," said Mumbai Police.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is also expected at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, Gujarat region and Jharkhand. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.