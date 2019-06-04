Weather today: Heat wave to continue in Northern India, respite in Delhi

New Delhi, June 04: Heatwave conditions continued to persist in most parts of the country, with Rajasthan's Churu remaining the hottest at 50.3 degrees Celsius. Except for rains in Telangana's Hyderabad and some parts in Odisha, the people struggled with sweltering heat. Temperatures remained three to five notches above normal in Haryana, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai on June 4.

New Delhi

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the national capital , though a slight relief from the scorching heat is expected in the next 48 hours.

The weatherman said slight relief from the stifling heat is expected Tuesday onwards due to the "possibility of thundery development". The city had been reeling under a heat wave over the last week, with the mercury soaring to 46-47 degrees Celsius in some parts.

Bengaluru

A north-south Trough is extending up to South Interior Karnataka across Telangana. Interior Tamil Nadu, many parts of Karnataka, parts of Rayalaseema and Telangana. Isolated rains might be seen over Coastal Andhra Pradesh as well. Rain will increase over Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, According to Skymet.

Mumbai

The state of Maharashtra might witness partly cloudy to cloudy sky with chances of very light rain. Some rains have already occurred in the last two days, resulting in a marginal drop in the temperatures. Now, favourable conditions are making it possible for the state to experience rains during the next 24 to 48 hours.

Chennai

The weather in Chennai would remain mostly sunny, warm and humid. A thunderstorm in spots in the evening is likely on Tuesday. Chennai will get proper thunderstorms only after SW monsoon's onset over Kerala as wind pattern will be favourable by then.