Weather today: Gujarat braces for ‘Vayu', thunderstorm likely in Bengaluru

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 12: Northern India continued to reel under heat wave even as the Western Coast braced for Cyclone Vayu. Delhi, where temperature touched 48 degrees, witnessed duststorm and light rains today. Heatwave is likely to prevail in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the next 48 hours.

Rainfall is expected in most of the places across Kerala and Lakshadweep and at isolated regions including Marathwada, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Vayu is likely to hit the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva on June 13. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off Gujarat coast during June 12-15.

Heavy rains at isolated places in Kutch district, at isolated places in the districts of South Gujarat region namely Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli during 13th June 2019, IMD said.

Delhi weather forecast:

Duststorm and light rainson Tuesday brough down the temperature by a notch in Delhi which has been reeling under terrible heatwave for over a week. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature hovered around 44 degrees Celsius, a substantial dip from 48 degree Celsius on Monday when Delhi broke the previous record of the hottest day in the month of June.

Accuweather predicts hazy sun and very warm day on June 12 in Delhi. The maximum temprature in Delhi could be around 43 degrees on June 12 while the minmum could be around 31 degree. Air quality will remain hazardous.

Bengaluru weather forecast:

Bengaluru is experiencing a pleasant climate for couple of weeks now. While it was hot in April, by the end of May, occasional showers brought temprature down. The weatherman has predicted rains/thundershowers in some areas of Bangalore. According to IMD's daily forecast, Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.

For June 12, Accuwether has predicted mostly cloudy and breezy day with an afternoon thunderstorm likely. The maximum temprature in Bengaluru could be around 27 degrees on June 12 while the minmum could be around 22 degree. Evening on June 12 coulc be 'Partly to mostly cloudy'.

Cyclone Vayu updates:

Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind (40-50kmph) very likely at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat region namely, Banaskantha and Sabarkantha in Gujarat during 12th and 13th June 2019, said IMD.

Heavy to very rains very likely at a few places with extremely heavy falls in dist of Saurashtra namely Junagadh, Amreli, Gir Somanath, Diu. Heavy to very rains very likely at a few places in dists of Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka, Bhavnagar, said IMD.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into East-central Arabian Sea along Maharashtra Coast on 12 June, and northeast Arabian sea on 12-13 June.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pre-positioned 39 NDRF teams, comprising about 45 rescuers each, in Gujarat and Diu and they are equipped with boats, tree-cutters and telecom equipment. As many as 34 teams of Army are also on stand-by.

Gujarat and Diu authorities have planned to evacuate about three lakh people from identified vulnerable areas starting Wednesday morning. The evacuated people will be shifted to around 700 cyclone and relief shelters. After the review, the Home minister directed the senior officials to take every possible measure for the safety of people.

It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat with storm surge with a height of about 1.0- 1.5 m above the astronomical tides likely to inundate the low lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall.