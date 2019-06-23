Weather today: Good rains likely in Bengaluru in the next 2 to 3 days

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 23: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Jharkhand on June 23.

Bengaluru:

Since the onset of Monsoon, good rains are going on over the coastal parts of Karnataka. During the last few days heavy to very heavy rains occurred over coastal areas. As per Skymet weather, in the next 24 to 48 hours, extremely heavy rains at a few places over coastal Karnataka. Now, rains will also increase over South Interior Karnataka including the city of Bengaluru, but the rain intensity will be more over North Interior Karnataka as well as coastal Karnataka.

Delhi:

During the last 24 hours, isolated rain and dust storm activity was observed over Haryana and Rajasthan. Temperatures increased by a few degrees over a few parts of Northwest Rajasthan, South Punjab and Delhi region. As per Skymet weather, thunderclouds may develop in parts while rain activity will enhance tomorrow. Dust storm and thundershowers may occur at a few places over Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, including the region of Delhi.

Mumbai:

Rains in Mumbai have reduced to the extent that the last 24 hours remained practically dry throughout. As per Skymet weather, Rain in Mumbai will be seen around the weekend, with June 23 likely to witness a couple of good rains also. However, heavy rains will make an appearance around June 26 and may continue thereafter for a few days. Thus, Mumbai rains will see an increase next week wherein residents may see some heavy showers as well.

Jharkhand:

The Monsoon has now entered over Jharkhand and covered some more parts of Bihar. The present condition is favorable for Monsoon to cover even more parts of Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, moderate rains over Jharkhand with a few heavy spells. Western parts of Bihar will also receive moderate spells at many places.