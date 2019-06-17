Weather today: Good rains expected along Gujarat coast as Cyclone Vayu weakens

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 17: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on June 17.

Bengaluru:

In the last two to three days, temperatures in Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad increased, leading to heat wave condition in isolated pockets. As per Skymet weather, on and off pre-Monsoon weather activities in the form of dust storm, thunderstorm followed by rain and thundershowers to occur in parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad during the next three to four days i.e. till June 19.

Delhi:

During the last 24 hours, dry weather continued to prevail in Delhi-NCR along with strong winds. There is a possibility of light dust storm activity towards late evening and night in some parts of Delhi and NCR area. As per Skymet weather, due to the above mentioned systems, clouding is likely to increase over many parts of Northwest Plains and Delhi-NCR by tomorrow. This will definitely make the weather conditions comfortable towards the evening and late night.

Gujarat:

There is a possibility of very severe Cyclone Vayu weakening rapidly in next 48 hours as it may recurve as a depression or a well-marked low over the Northeast Arabian Sea. As per Skymet weather, the cyclone will gradually move towards Coastal Gujarat and by June 17. Cyclone Vayu will give some good amounts of rain along the coast of Southwest Gujarat like Porbandar, Dwarka Okha and Jamnagar.

Mumbai:

The city of Mumbai has been witnessing rainfall activity for the past few days. Mumbai rains yesterday were quite heavy in intensity and also widespread in nature. As per Skymet weather, Rain in Mumbai is expected to continue today and in the coming days as well. Southwest Monsoon which has had a delayed onset throughout the country is also late in the city of Mumbai. The normal onset date for Mumbai is June 10, however, even on June 15, Mumbai is only setting with pre Monsoon showers.

Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh:

This year, the Monsoon is running late than its normal dates over the Indian mainland. The normal dates of onset of Southwest Monsoon over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh is between June 10 and 15. As per Skymet weather, light to moderate rains with isolated heavy spells is expected during the next 24 hours.