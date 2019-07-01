  • search
    New Delhi, July 1: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Odisha and Chhattisgarh on July 1.

    Weather today: Dust storm, rain likely in Delhi-NCR
    A view of the Parliament House during a dust storm in New Delhi

    Bengaluru:

    At present, a Cyclonic Circulation is currently lying over North Andhra Pradesh coast in the middle level. The system is likely to intensify and emerge with the Low-Pressure Area which is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rain and thundershowers occurred over Konkan & Goa Coast, North Coastal Karnataka and South Madhya Maharashtra. However, Bengaluru is likely to experience cloudy weather on July 1st.

    Delhi:

    Dry and very hot weather conditions with isolated heat wave like conditions prevailed over Delhi and its adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad during the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, light rainfall activity is expected over Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad during the coming four to five days. Isolated places of Delhi and NCR may also witness light rain and thundershowers.

    Weather today: Thundershowers likely in Hyderabad; Mumbai rains to reduce

    Mumbai:

    Mumbai rains were heavy once again during the last 24 hours with the Santa Cruz observatory recording 93 mm of rainfall, with Colaba seeing 74 mm of rains. As per Skymet weather, rains to reduce and only light to moderate rains continuing. These rains will revive around July 4 and heavy showers will be seen then. In the month of June, Mumbai has already received 516.3 mm of rains against its monthly average of 491 mm of rainfall. The month of July will begin on a rainy note, but heavy showers will only be seen around July 4.

    Odisha and Chhattisgarh:

    As per Skymet weather, the low-pressure area persists over Northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas. This system will continue to intensify and move in the west/northwest direction. It is likely to become a depression in the next 48 hours. This weather system will lash heavy rains over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Gangetic West Bengal.

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 6:06 [IST]
