  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Weather today: Delhiites, brace yourselves as temperature to cross 45-degree mark

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 29: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra on May 29.

    Weather today: Delhiites, brace yourselves as temperature to cross 45-degree mark

    Bengaluru:

    Pre-Monsoon season is coming to an end, with just two days left. This year, the season has given a dismissal performance over most parts of South India. South Interior Karnataka is the only pocket to record good rains. The north-south trough running through the region is primarily responsible of the rains over southern parts of the country during the season. As per Skymet weather, the trough has been active for last few days but has been giving heavy rains only over South Interior Karnataka. It would continue to give rains for the coming three to four days as well.

    Delhi:

    Since the last five days, Northwest India has been seeing dry weather conditions. As per Skymet weather, hot weather conditions will prevail over Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. Moreover, in the absence of any significant weather system over the region, warm and dry northwesterly winds will blow over the region. This will result in rise in temperatures. Thus, during the next three to four days, temperatures over the city will reach up to 45 degree Celsius, leading to heat wave conditions.

    Kerala:

    The Southwest Monsoon 2019 had reached the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 18. However, it has yet not advanced much thereafter. Thus, in the absence of any active Monsoon surge, Kerala has not seen any pouring rains. Despite some rains over the state, the real taste of the Monsoon that Kerala witnesses is still missing. From last three to four days, no heavy rains have been seen.

    Maharashtra:

    Maharashtra has been reeling under extremely hot and dry weather conditions for the last many days. In fact, dry and hot northwesterly winds have led to significant increase in day temperatures across Maharashtra. As per Skymet weather, no relief is expected during the next few days as well. In the absence of any significant weather system, unabated hot and dry winds would continue to reach Maharashtra. Thus, extremely weather conditions would continue and severe heat wave would continue to grip most parts of Maharashtra during next three to four days. In fact, heat wave may increase its cover.

    lok-sabha-home

    More WEATHER FORECAST News

    Read more about:

    weather forecast delhi heatwave india meteorological department

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue