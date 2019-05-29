Weather today: Delhiites, brace yourselves as temperature to cross 45-degree mark

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 29: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra on May 29.

Bengaluru:

Pre-Monsoon season is coming to an end, with just two days left. This year, the season has given a dismissal performance over most parts of South India. South Interior Karnataka is the only pocket to record good rains. The north-south trough running through the region is primarily responsible of the rains over southern parts of the country during the season. As per Skymet weather, the trough has been active for last few days but has been giving heavy rains only over South Interior Karnataka. It would continue to give rains for the coming three to four days as well.

Delhi:

Since the last five days, Northwest India has been seeing dry weather conditions. As per Skymet weather, hot weather conditions will prevail over Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. Moreover, in the absence of any significant weather system over the region, warm and dry northwesterly winds will blow over the region. This will result in rise in temperatures. Thus, during the next three to four days, temperatures over the city will reach up to 45 degree Celsius, leading to heat wave conditions.

Kerala:

The Southwest Monsoon 2019 had reached the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 18. However, it has yet not advanced much thereafter. Thus, in the absence of any active Monsoon surge, Kerala has not seen any pouring rains. Despite some rains over the state, the real taste of the Monsoon that Kerala witnesses is still missing. From last three to four days, no heavy rains have been seen.

Maharashtra:

Maharashtra has been reeling under extremely hot and dry weather conditions for the last many days. In fact, dry and hot northwesterly winds have led to significant increase in day temperatures across Maharashtra. As per Skymet weather, no relief is expected during the next few days as well. In the absence of any significant weather system, unabated hot and dry winds would continue to reach Maharashtra. Thus, extremely weather conditions would continue and severe heat wave would continue to grip most parts of Maharashtra during next three to four days. In fact, heat wave may increase its cover.