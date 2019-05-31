Weather today: Delhi to continue sizzling

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 31: The scorching heat wave will continue in north, central and western parts of the country. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai on May 31.

Delhi:

Thunderstorm and dust storm is expected in some parts of Rajasthan which may have an impact on Delhi's climate. Delhi and surrounding regions are set to experience heatwave until Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that temperatures could touch 45°C in the next 48 hours. On Thursday, temperature was around 44-45°C in parts of the National Capital Region, while the minimum was 24-28°C. The maximum temperature was up by almost three to four degrees higher than normal. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Delhi on May 31 could hover around 45 degrees during day time and 30 degrees in night.

Bengaluru:

The weather in Bengaluru is sunny and warm with pleasant evenings. Moderate showers are expected in the evening. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Bengaluru on May 31 could hover around 30 degrees during day time and 22 degrees in night. Increasing clouds and a thunderstorm in the afternoon likely on May 31. In general it would be a clear and humid day.

Mumbai:

The weather in Mumbai would be sunny and humid, a mild breeze of 20kmph during parts of the day may bring relief from sultriness. Humidity would be around 72 percent and temprature around 32 / 29 °C. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Mumbai on May 31 could hover around 33 degrees during day time and 28 degrees in night.

Chennai:

The weather in Chennai would remain sunny and very warm. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Chennai on May 31 could hover around 39 degrees during day time and 30 degrees in night. Chennai will get proper thunderstorms only after SW monsoon's onset over Kerala as wind pattern will be favourable by then.Till then rain possible only in interior TN.