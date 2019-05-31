  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Weather today: Delhi to continue sizzling

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 31: The scorching heat wave will continue in north, central and western parts of the country. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai on May 31.

    Representational Image

    Delhi:

    Thunderstorm and dust storm is expected in some parts of Rajasthan which may have an impact on Delhi's climate. Delhi and surrounding regions are set to experience heatwave until Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that temperatures could touch 45°C in the next 48 hours. On Thursday, temperature was around 44-45°C in parts of the National Capital Region, while the minimum was 24-28°C. The maximum temperature was up by almost three to four degrees higher than normal. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Delhi on May 31 could hover around 45 degrees during day time and 30 degrees in night.

    Bengaluru:

    The weather in Bengaluru is sunny and warm with pleasant evenings. Moderate showers are expected in the evening. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Bengaluru on May 31 could hover around 30 degrees during day time and 22 degrees in night. Increasing clouds and a thunderstorm in the afternoon likely on May 31. In general it would be a clear and humid day.

    Mumbai:

    The weather in Mumbai would be sunny and humid, a mild breeze of 20kmph during parts of the day may bring relief from sultriness. Humidity would be around 72 percent and temprature around 32 / 29 °C. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Mumbai on May 31 could hover around 33 degrees during day time and 28 degrees in night.

    Chennai:

    The weather in Chennai would remain sunny and very warm. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Chennai on May 31 could hover around 39 degrees during day time and 30 degrees in night. Chennai will get proper thunderstorms only after SW monsoon's onset over Kerala as wind pattern will be favourable by then.Till then rain possible only in interior TN.

    lok-sabha-home

    More WEATHER FORECAST News

    Read more about:

    weather report weather forecast

    Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 2:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue