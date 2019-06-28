Weather today: As Monsoon gains strength, Heavy rains likely in Mumbai in next two days

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 28: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on June 28.

Bengaluru:

During the last 24 hours, heavy Monsoon rains were witnessed in Assam, Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Monsoon remained active over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, South Konkan & Goa and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Bengaluru is likely to experiencecloudy weather with one or two spells on rains on Friday because of a cyclonic circulation induced by a trough over southern India. The temperatures may come down slightly thereafter.

Delhi:

Heat, Humidity and uncomfortable weather conditions have been troubling Delhiites for a very long time now. Pre-Monsoon showers too had been weak. As per Skymet weather, the normal onset date of Monsoon in Delhi is June 29 but with its delayed onset over Kerala and its sluggish movement, Monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi a week late. Rain activities are expected to increase on July 5 and 6 over the entire Northwest Plains. During that time, light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells is expected over West Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and parts of Haryana.

Mumbai:

Mumbai rains have finally picked up pace, with moderate rains returning to the city. As per Skymet weather, moderate to heavy rains from today onward only, while heavy to very heavy rains might be take place on June 28. Rain intensity would be at its peak on June 29. By June 30, rains would start receding but light to moderate rains would continue.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh:

The states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh experienced scattered Monsoon rain and thundershowers during the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, patchy Monsoon rains to continue over many parts of Madhya Pradesh and few parts of Chhattisgarh during the next 48 hours. Rain intensity will increase over Chhattisgarh by July 1 and during that time we expect heavy to very heavy Monsoon rains in Chhattisgarh.