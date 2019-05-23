Weather forecast today: Heavy downpour likely in Kerala as Southwest monsoon advances

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 21: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand on May 22.

Bengaluru:

May is the peak pre-Monsoon month for the capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru. During this month, the city tends to witness 3-digit average rainfall. In fact, in the last few days mainly dry and hot weather conditions are being witnessed in Bengaluru and its adjoining areas. During the last 24 hours, similar weather conditions prevailed but few parts of the city witnessed very light patchy rain. As per Skymet weather, a rainy spell is approaching Bengaluru and its adjoining areas. Isolated patchy light rain and thundershower activities to occur in parts of Bengaluru today and tomorrow as well. And thereafter, these weather activities will pick up pace.

Delhi:

After a week of pleasant weather, Delhi had been observing severe heat with day temperature scaling new heights for the last two days. As per Skymet weather, rain and thundershower activity accompanied with dust storm over isolated pockets of Delhi and NCR to occur today and tomorrow. Therefore, both day and night temperatures are expected to reduce. Maximums may come down below the 40-degree mark over the next few days, leading to some comfort from ongoing hot and uneasy weather.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

On Tuesday evening, thunderclouds developed in the city of Hyderabad and thundershowers commenced around 07:00 pm. The city received spell of heavy rain and thundershower activities. These sudden intense pre-Monsoon weather activities were accompanied with strong winds, which lead to waterlogging and traffic jam at all major junctions and internet connectivity was reported to be disrupted. As per Skymet weather, Intermittent rain and thundershowers will continue over parts of Telangana including Hyderabad for the next 48 hours.

Weather today: Isolated rains in Bengaluru, Delhi to experience wet day

Kerala:

The state of Kerala has been seeing on and off rains for the past few days. These showers have been patchy in nature and not on the heavier side. In fact, only light showers have been observed over the region. As per Skymet weather, entire Kerala is expected to see some rains and may be of lighter intensity in some parts with moderate showers making an appearance over some other areas. These showers will continue for a few more days in Kerala.

Bihar and Jharkhand:

East India comprises of three sub-divisions of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The states of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal are gearing up to receive some more pre-Monsoon activity in the next one week. As per Skymet weather, for the next 4 days, the rainfall activity will be confined to Gangetic West Bengal and the foothills of Bihar. Whereas after May 26, the rain spread will increase becoming fairly widespread and intense.