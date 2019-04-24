Weather forecast: Stormy days ahead for Chennai; Cyclone 'Fani' likely to form in Bay of Bengal

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 24: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Rajasthan and Chennai on April 25.

Bengaluru:

In the last 24 hours, scattered light to moderate rains occurred over Jammu and Kashmir, Interior Tamil Nadu and parts of Karnataka. The residents of Bengaluru witnessed sunny weather on Wednesday. Meanwhile, for the cricket lovers, here is some good news. As Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be hosting Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019) match 42 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the weather is likely to be dry. According to The Weather Channel, Bengaluru skies will remain generally cloudy. However, there is no rain forecast around the Chinnaswamy stadium. The IMD has forecast chances of one or two spells of rainfall and thunderstorms over the region. These changes are due to the persisting trough over southern India and the convergence of winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea over the region. However, on April 25, Bengalureans would witness mostly sunny weather with patchy clouds. The maximum temperature will be hovering around 36 degree Celsius.

Delhi:

The national capital Delhi has been observing dry and hot weather conditions for the last few days. On Tuesday most Observatories of Delhi recorded their highest maximum temperature for the season. According to Skymet Weather, the weather in Delhi-NCR will remain hot and uneasy for the coming four to five days as no significant weather activity affecting the region. In fact, the day temperature may soar to touch 44˚C in the coming days in some parts.

Rajasthan:

In the wake of dry and warm weather conditions prevailing over Rajasthan, the state has already started observing very high maximum temperatures. In fact, isolated pockets of Rajasthan have even come under heat wave condition. As per Skymet weather, on April 25 and 26, many places in Rajasthan to observe dust storm activity followed by thunderstorm and thundershowers. These weather activities may drop the maximum temperatures in Rajasthan to some extent.

Chennai:

As predicted earlier by Skymet weather, a likely depression in Bay of Bengal, which has fair chances of intensifying into a tropical storm by early next week. If this forms, the cyclonic storm would be named as 'Fani'. According to weathermen, there has been a consensus on the formation of the tropical storm but not on the track so far. Initially, the system which is presently just a cyclonic circulation over extreme Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, would be tracking northwestwards. As per Skymet weather, Chennai, which has been battling hot and sultry weather for long now, would also see good rains. Weathermen are of the view that the potential cyclone may cross the coast from the close proximity of Chennai, bringing some flooding rains.

Chennai South Fact Check STRIKE RATE AIADMK 100% AIADMK won 2 times since 2009 elections + More Details