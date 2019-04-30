Weather forecast: Kerala braces for more rains in next 24 hours

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 30: As Cyclone Fani intensifies into severe storm, Odisha would be now bracing for extremely heavy rains and thundershowers all along the south coastal areas. Now, let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kerala, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on May 1.

Bengaluru:

The residents of Bengalureans witnessed a sudden change in the weather after they city witnessed isolated showers in the day. Scattered rains are also possible over parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru. The regional IMD office in Bengaluru has forecast that the weather in the city will likely remain partly cloudy with one or two spells of rains and thundershowers. The IMD expects this weather to continue until Wednesday, after which, chances of rain will reduce. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, scattered light to moderate rains are possible over West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala, South interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. However, the garden city will remain generally cloudy weather with moderate to isolated showers on April 30. The mercury levels in the city are expected to be between 23 and 34 degree Celsius respectively.

Delhi:

Dry weather condition is prevailing in entire NCR region since April 18. However, some light dust storm activities did occur in parts of Delhi-NCR. According to IMD, People in Delhi could get some respite from the sweltering heat on Tuesday as the Met department has predicted thunderstorm and dust storm in the city. The maximum temperature is expected to be 42 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

Kerala:

Rains in Kerala have once again picked up pace due to the very Severe Cyclone Fani. At present, very severe cyclonic storm Fani is centered at latitude 11.7°N and longitude 86.5°E, about 650 km east-northeast of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, 680 km east-southeast of Chennai, Tamil Nadu and 750 km southeast of Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh. With this, weather conditions would remain favourable for rain and thundershowers to continue for another 24 hours. State authorities have already issued an alert for the eight districts such as Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Odisha:

After ruling out Tamil Nadu and Bangladesh, Fani would be now heading towards Odisha coast. The system would change its track and would now move in northwest direction. According to Skymet weather, Cyclone Fani would be most powerful when it would abeam Kavali, Andhra Pradesh. It would be during this time, when the severe cyclonic storm Fani would turn into extremely severe cyclone by May 1-2. Fani is most likely to make landfall in Odisha near Gopalpur, Paradip and Puri around evening of May 3. Sea conditions would rough to very rough, with some high sea tides ranging from 8 feet to 12 feet. Meanwhile, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), National Crisis Management Committee, and Navy are already on alert.

Andhra:

Very severe cyclonic storm Fani is brewing over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal, moving north-northwest towards the Indian coast. Though Andhra Pradesh is not directly in the firing range of Fani, but would have to brave heavy rains and some inclement weather conditions in the coming days. As per Skymet weather, very Severe Cyclone Storm Fani would be most powerful when it would be abeam Kavali. It is expected to gradually move in northwest direction and intensify further into an extremely severe cyclone by May 1. Thus, light to moderate rainfall at a few places are very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 24 hours.