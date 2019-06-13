Weather forecast: Respite from heatwave likely in Delhi, Bengaluru to remain mostly cloudy

New Delhi, June 13: While the west coast of India braces for cyclone Vayu, heatwave continued to prevail across Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Delhi, where temperature touched 48 degrees on Monday, witnessed duststorm and light rains on Wednesday evening. Thunderstorms are predicted in the national capital in the next two days because of an active disturbance over Himachal Pradesh, resulting in the further dip in temperature.

Skymet said that heavy rain was expected across the National Capital Region. The weather department has also predicted light to medium rain over South-West Delhi, South Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Jahangirabad, Aurangabad, Hapur, Etah, Sahaswan, Aligarh, Jattari, Khair, Farukhnagar and Ghaziabad.

Rain and thundershower with strong winds may hit Bilaspur, Baddi, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahul and Spiti, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Una the districts of Himachal Pradesh during next 18-24 hours, according to Skymet prediction.

Delhi Weather forecast:

Dust storm and light rains brought temperature down in Delhi on Wednesday evening. The national capital's temperature dropped by seven degrees in a span of just half an hour on Wednesday evening.

It would however continue to remain hot in Delhi, but as much as it was on Monday when the mercury touched 48 degrees. Due to the wind from the west, Delhi and other North Indian states have witnessed a temperature fall of two-three degrees. It is expected to continue for the next three days and there will be a full respite from the heat wave in the region.

According to Accuweather, Delhi on June 13 may witness hazy sun, hot climate and hazardous air quality. The maximum temperature in Delhi on June 13 could hover around 43 degrees and the minimum could be around 31 degrees. Over the next few days, the temperature would be around 43-44 degrees mark, and not likely to go up to 45-46 degrees.

Bengaluru:

Weather in Bengaluru is pleasant and cloudy. It has been raining on and off for over a week now. At least twice last week, it rained heavily in the evening causing waterlogging and traffic jams. According to Accuweather, the weather in Bengaluru on June 13 would remain cloudy and a thunderstorm during the late part of afternoon is likely. Night would remain mostly clear.

The maximum temperature in Bengaluru on June 13 could hover around 28 degrees and the minimum could be around 22 degrees. Gusts of wind may touch upto 26 km/h. Bengaluru has a tropical savanna climate with distinct wet and dry seasons. Due to its high elevation, Bengaluru usually enjoys a more moderate climate throughout the year.

Mumbai:

Pre-monsoon showers have begun in Mumbai and in the wake of Cyclone Vayu, more Mumbai rains are expected in both the city as well as the suburbs. Parts of North Madhya Maharashtra will also see some rains. After the storm, Rain intensity will reduce to some extent on June 13 and 14, and again pick up pace around the weekend resulting in the onset of Monsoon around that time, predicts Skymet Weather.

Today (June 13), Mumbai will remain mostly cloudy and showers are expected. The evening would be breezy. The maximum temperature in Mumbai on June 13 could hover around 31 degrees and the minimum could be around 27 degrees. Windy afternoon with rains may be seen over Mumbai. Due to Vayu, the waves will also be high, at about 8 to 10 feet.